California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 50,784 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Rosetta Stone worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 36,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director David Nierenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 0.50. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

