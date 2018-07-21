CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock (CHI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Press coverage about CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3951254771812 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 174,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,915. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

