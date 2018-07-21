Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,854 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,751 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,147 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.