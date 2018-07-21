Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Xylem by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 95,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 59,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Xylem opened at $69.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

