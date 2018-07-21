Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.81 million. CAE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 607,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $3,975,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 296,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 103,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,810,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.0704 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

