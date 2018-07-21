Cadiz (CDZI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CDZI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,918. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc purchased 531,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $6,633,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cadiz by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.