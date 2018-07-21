Cadiz (CDZI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CDZI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,918. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
In other news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc purchased 531,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $6,633,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
