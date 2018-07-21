CA (CA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CA (NASDAQ:CA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised CA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered CA from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.47.

CA stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. CA has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. CA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CA will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $253,874.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,055.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 981,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after buying an additional 182,231 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in CA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,372,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 624,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

