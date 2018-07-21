Bunge Ltd (BG) Stake Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of Bunge opened at $68.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

