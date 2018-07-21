Budbo Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Budbo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Budbo has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00453692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00163623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024708 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Budbo Token Profile

Budbo was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Budbo is budbo.io . The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

