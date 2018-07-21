BTG (BTG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTG from GBX 750 ($9.93) to GBX 680 ($9.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of BTG to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BTG from GBX 775 ($10.26) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BTG to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.72) to GBX 645 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.14 ($9.43).

Shares of BTG opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.65) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BTG has a 12-month low of GBX 559.82 ($7.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 784 ($10.38).

BTG (LON:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). BTG had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

In related news, insider Duncan Kennedy sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £14,745.12 ($19,517.04). Also, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £358,240.80 ($474,177.10).

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

