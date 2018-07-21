Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BF.B. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Brown-Forman Co. Class B alerts:

Brown-Forman Co. Class B stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.