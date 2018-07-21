Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Carleon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $281.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.