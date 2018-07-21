Brokers Set Expectations for Nevro Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of Nevro opened at $59.43 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Nevro has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.25). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,806,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 38.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 587,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 163,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,211.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 539,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

