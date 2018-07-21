Brokers Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

HOPE opened at $17.39 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

