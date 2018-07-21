Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Price Target at $42.29

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMS. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $25,530.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 109,698 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,962. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

