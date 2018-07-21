Brokerages Set $2.13 Target Price for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $2.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.46 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.16. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,806 shares during the period. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned about 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

