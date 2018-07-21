Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Heartland Express opened at $20.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Tahira K. Hira acquired 36,500 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $667,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

