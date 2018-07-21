Brokerages Expect HB Fuller Co (FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.06 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of HB Fuller traded down $0.33, hitting $56.26, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 321,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.80%.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at $956,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Corkrean purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $166,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,761.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

