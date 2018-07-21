Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of Nutanix traded down $0.95, reaching $56.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,226,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,614. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

In related news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $404,479.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 572,616 shares of company stock worth $31,905,889. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

