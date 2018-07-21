Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce sales of $107.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $97.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.90 million to $441.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $455.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

In related news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National CineMedia opened at $8.36 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.61. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

