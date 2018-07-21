Brokerages Anticipate Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) will post sales of $56.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Jones Energy reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full year sales of $227.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $233.20 million to $257.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Energy.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 64.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.06.

In other news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $81,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $108,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,331 shares of company stock valued at $201,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JONE. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 249,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 168,853 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Jones Energy opened at $0.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

