Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce sales of $209.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.61 million and the highest is $210.00 million. ExlService posted sales of $189.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $876.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.25 million to $891.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $987.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $916.43 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ExlService traded down $0.07, hitting $62.37, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,892. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $114,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,027 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $901,169.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,433,576.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,770 shares of company stock worth $3,362,757 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $10,477,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

