Brokerages Anticipate Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) to Post ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Champions Oncology an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Champions Oncology stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.93% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology opened at $8.76 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

