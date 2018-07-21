Broadcom (AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadcom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.46.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $210.33 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

