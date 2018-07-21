BP (BP) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BP. Barclays restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.93) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.61) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 565 ($7.48) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($8.47) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602 ($7.97).

LON BP traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 567.30 ($7.51). The company had a trading volume of 29,760,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £309.52 ($409.69). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

