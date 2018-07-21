Boyd Gaming (BYD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry in the past year. The gain can primarily be attributed to robust strategic initiatives and sales growth. The company continues to expand its portfolio by strengthening current operations and growing through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. The company has also entered in to definitive agreement with Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, L.P. to acquire Valley Forge Casino Resort. Further, the company’s EBITDA growth over the past several quarters is quite encouraging. Of late, estimate revisions for both second quarter and 2018 have been stable. However, the company might fail to finance upcoming projects owing to a higher debt burden. Further, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Boyd Gaming opened at $38.35 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.99 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $672,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,122 shares in the company, valued at $710,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

