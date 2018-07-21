BOX (BOX) Now Covered by Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis started coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. MED increased their target price on shares of BOX to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX traded down $0.26, hitting $26.13, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,970. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 466.74%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $2,097,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,947,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,306 shares of company stock worth $43,324,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.