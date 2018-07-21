Boston Advisors LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

