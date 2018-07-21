Boston Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDV. FIL Ltd increased its position in Andeavor by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,238,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Andeavor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,203,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Andeavor by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,461,000 after buying an additional 416,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Andeavor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,602,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Andeavor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after buying an additional 108,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ANDV opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $151.88.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Andeavor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $13,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 109,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $13,461,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,406,443.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,521 shares of company stock worth $111,505,718. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

