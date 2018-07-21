BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner traded down $0.68, reaching $44.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

