Booking (PCLN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Booking (NASDAQ:PCLN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booking earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9658661614844 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking traded down $1.38, reaching $1,905.64, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,161. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,612.41 and a 12-month high of $2,067.99.

Booking Holdings Inc provides online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. It operates Booking.com that connects travelers with various selection of incredible places to stay; priceline.com, one-stop- shop for hotel rooms, rental cars, airline tickets, vacation packages, and cruises; and KAYAK, a search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.