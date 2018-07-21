Boingo Wireless (WIFI) vs. Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Financial Contrast

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boingo Wireless and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Boingo Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -7.13% -15.98% -4.08% Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -370.92% -17.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Global Eagle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $204.37 million 4.49 -$19.36 million ($0.49) -44.76 Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.40 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.39

Boingo Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and marine bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.