BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Praxair (PX)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
PX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Praxair from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Praxair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.75.
NYSE PX opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Praxair has a 52 week low of $127.36 and a 52 week high of $168.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the first quarter worth $162,150,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 147.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 856,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 510,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 109.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,944,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the first quarter worth $44,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 161.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 464,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Praxair
Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
