BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Praxair (PX)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

PX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Praxair from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Praxair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.75.

NYSE PX opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Praxair has a 52 week low of $127.36 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 26.91%. analysts predict that Praxair will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the first quarter worth $162,150,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 147.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 856,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 510,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 109.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,944,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the first quarter worth $44,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 161.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 464,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

