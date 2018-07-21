BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMC Stock opened at $21.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.86 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

