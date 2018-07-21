Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a boost from Blue Planet Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BLP stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Friday. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.69).

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

