Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a boost from Blue Planet Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BLP stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Friday. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.69).
About Blue Planet Investment Trust
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.