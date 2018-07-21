Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Hills Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.9299169029823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ BHBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 71,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 4.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, EVP Robert Driscoll sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $158,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,910.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Leary sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

