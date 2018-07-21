Blackstone Group (BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after buying an additional 3,581,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,853,000 after buying an additional 3,342,649 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 1,792,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,123,000 after buying an additional 1,477,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,627,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

