Blackstone Group (BX) Given Buy Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,514. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,649 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,627,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

