Blackstone Group (BX) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has been assigned a $42.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,123,000 after buying an additional 1,477,246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.