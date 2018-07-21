BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8762782637454 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust traded up $0.03, reaching $34.97, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 53,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,617. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

