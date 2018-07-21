Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.08

News headlines about Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1431883773877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst traded up $0.01, hitting $12.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 26,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

