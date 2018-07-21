Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (BRIG) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Friday. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.83).
About Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust
