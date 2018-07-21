Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (BRIG) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Friday. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.83).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company, which is involved in the portfolio investment. The Company is primarily engaged in the investment business. The Company’s objective is to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally the United Kingdom listed equities.

