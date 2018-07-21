BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.07% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 189,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CETV opened at $3.90 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 250.86%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter.

CETV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

