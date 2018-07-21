BlackRock Inc. Has $19.49 Million Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 419.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 714.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 166,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 128,923 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Zartler bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

