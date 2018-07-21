BlackRock Inc. Buys 10,388 Shares of Roku Inc (ROKU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of Roku worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Marcus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.68.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $236,411.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,216 shares of company stock worth $39,356,537. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku opened at $49.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

