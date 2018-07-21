BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $27.55 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $27.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $27.60.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $502.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $408.62 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,400,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 85.9% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.