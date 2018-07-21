BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 7,460,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,331. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $21,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $119,413,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

