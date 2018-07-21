Black Knight Inc (BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Black Knight remained flat at $$55.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 446,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,709. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.88 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $193,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $215,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

