BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Octaex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.85 million and $84,919.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.02577270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00390956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00090619 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00368241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00118277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00064806 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 2,251,287,717 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Octaex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

