bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.46 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and BigONE. bitCNY has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00473019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00164462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024320 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001006 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 235,974,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

